LOWELL, IN - Paul Lipsky, Sr., age 77, of Lowell, IN, formerly of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, August 22, 2018. Paul is survived by his daughter: Kelly Lipsky; three sons: Paul, Jr. (Joni) Lipsky, Doug (Andrea Hoffman) Lipsky and Phillip (Rene) Lipsky; nine grandchildren: Taylor and Max Adler, Gavin and Rhys Lipsky, Laura, Julius, and Samuel Lipsky, and Cydney and Cole Lipsky; one great-grandchild: Fancisco Zelaya; brother: David Lipsky.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Judith Lipsky; and parents: Mildred and Phillip Lipsky.
Paul was born and raised in Gary, IN. He graduated from Emerson High School and retired from U.S. Steel. He served in the U.S. Navy. Paul enjoyed country music, loved animals, and especially loved spoiling his family.
A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, August 26, 2018, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM until the time of the Memorial Service at 5:30 PM. Services will conclude at the funeral home.
