Paul Longawa

LEESBURG, IN - Paul Longawa of Leesburg, IN, died on April 16, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was born on May 31, 1952 in East Chicago, IN to John and Mary Rose Longawa and grew up in Hammond (Hessville), IN. He spent most of his life in the Calumet Region, moving to Valparaiso in 2013, and then to Leesburg, IN in 2019.

He was a 1970 graduate of Morton Senior High in Hammond, IN, earned a bachelor's degree, and then a master's degree from St. Joseph's College. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1971 and qualified for Special Forces and completed training to be a Green Beret.

Paul spent the majority of his career in aluminum manufacturing management, formerly working at Jupiter Aluminum and retiring from Aleris Aluminum. Upon retirement he became a handyman (Uncle Paul's Handyman Company) and home inspector.

Paul loved fishing, wood working, and golf and will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.