ST. JOHN, IN - Paul M. Feges, Jr., age 69 of St. John, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020. Visitation Friday, January 31, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Visitation also on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to funeral service at 11:15 a.m. at Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints, Griffith, IN. See www.burnsfuneral.com for complete obituary.