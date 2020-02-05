Paul M. Porter

IN LOVING MEMORY OF PAUL M. PORTER ON HIS 103RD BIRTHDAY AND 46TH YEAR IN HEAVEN.

We love you and miss you very much...

Your Loving Son, Marvin and Family

