× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HIGHLAND, IN - Paul M. Schwalm, age 73 of Highland, IN, passed away at his home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Anita (nee Fiegle); six children: Cary Schwalm, Cory Schwalm, Paul Nicholas Schwalm, Sheldon Schwalm, Brittany Maurushes, and Christopher Maurushes; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his parents: Albert and Ida (nee Busse) Schwalm; brother: Robert Schwalm; and brother-in-law: Les Fulton.

Friends are invited to visit with Paul's family on Tuesday, June 30 from 3:00 – 8:00 PM at the Schroeder-Lauer Funeral Home, 3227 Ridge Rd., Lansing, IL. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 1 at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. Due to the current health environment, it is requested that you limit your visit with Paul's family to 10 minutes.

Paul honorably served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam war. He was an operating engineer with Union Local 150; an avid biker and dog lover. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and will be missed.