Nov. 27, 1927 - Dec. 1, 2022

HAMMOND, IN - Paul "Maggie" Magurany of Hammond, IN passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Beloved father of Cindy, Mary Jo and Nancy. Loving grandfather of five; great-grandfather of five; as well as numerous cherished nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his wife, Harriet (Ciastko) Magurany.

He will be remembered for always having a smile on his face, and a camera in his hand. Interment will be at St. John - St. Joseph's Catholic cemetery at 12:30 p.m. in Hammond, IN on May 6th 2023.