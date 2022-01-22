Sept. 30, 1935 - Jan. 9, 2022
Paul Michael Kleihege originally of Hammond, IN passed away January 9, 2022. Paul was 86 years old. Son of Carl and Kathryn (McCartin) Kleihege, preceded in death by beloved brother, John.
Paul was born in Hammond, IN in 1935. Paul was a graduate of St. Joseph's grade school in Hammond, IN, Campion Jesuit High School in Prairie du Chien, WI, Holy Cross College in Worcester, MA. He attended Northwestern University's business school in Evanston, IL. Paul excelled at basketball at Campion and was fondly known as the "Munster Monster."
Paul was an active golf and tennis player in his adult years. Belonging to one of Hammond's pioneering families, Paul was active with Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Hessville, The Hammond Optimist Club and Woodmar Country Club. He served many years on the boards of The Mercantile Bank in Hammond, The First National Bank of Lansing, The Midwest Stock Exchange in Chicago and La Lumiere High School in La Porte, Indiana.
Paul raised his family in Hammond, moving to Dune Acres, Indiana near Chesterton in 1977. The Kleihege family was active with St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Chesterton. Paul and Sharron moved to The Clare in downtown Chicago in 2012. Paul started his career in banking with Weeden & Company in Chicago. In 1969 he founded K-Securities, a specialist firm on The Midwest Stock Exchange (Chicago Stock Exchange) and sold it 30 years later. Paul retired when he was 50 years old. Paul especially enjoyed spending time with his eight grandchildren on the Dune Acres beach (especially if sand was on the beach and not in the house!).
Paul is survived by his loving wife, Sharron (Tilden) originally of Hammond; their children: Christopher, Patrick, Timothy, Mary and Kathleen (Schneider); sons and daughters-in-law: Grace, Brenda, Katie, John and Bruno; grandchildren: Emma, Nicholas, Matthew, Liza-Bird, Alexander, Andrew, Ana and William; great-grandchildren: Braxton, Blakely and Anastasia.
Private services to be held by family.