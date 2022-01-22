Sept. 30, 1935 - Jan. 9, 2022

Paul Michael Kleihege originally of Hammond, IN passed away January 9, 2022. Paul was 86 years old. Son of Carl and Kathryn (McCartin) Kleihege, preceded in death by beloved brother, John.

Paul was born in Hammond, IN in 1935. Paul was a graduate of St. Joseph's grade school in Hammond, IN, Campion Jesuit High School in Prairie du Chien, WI, Holy Cross College in Worcester, MA. He attended Northwestern University's business school in Evanston, IL. Paul excelled at basketball at Campion and was fondly known as the "Munster Monster."

Paul was an active golf and tennis player in his adult years. Belonging to one of Hammond's pioneering families, Paul was active with Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Hessville, The Hammond Optimist Club and Woodmar Country Club. He served many years on the boards of The Mercantile Bank in Hammond, The First National Bank of Lansing, The Midwest Stock Exchange in Chicago and La Lumiere High School in La Porte, Indiana.