HOLLY GROVE, AR - Paul Murphy Jr, age 67 of Holly Grove, AR formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away Tuesday, November 20, 2018. He is survived by his loving wife of 14 years, Gloria Murphy; two daughters: Darlene and Chardonnay; and three step sons: Michael, Marcus and Rodney; siblings: Paula Jackson, Viola Murphy, Mary (Howard) Wiley, Elaine Murphy, Bertram Murphy and Alfreda Murphy; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Preceded in death by his grandparents; parents, Ollie and Paul Murphy Sr.; step-father, Thomas White; and brother, Theodore Murphy. Paul was a retired truck driver and a Vietnam Vet. Per his request, no services will be held.