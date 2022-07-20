June 8, 1930 - July 16, 2022

PORTAGE - Paul P. Barlas, age 92, of Portage, IN, passed away on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara Barlas (nee Bugay); children: James (Marjorie) Barlas, Victor (Theresa) Barlas, Anthony (Kathy) Barlas, Annette (Michael) Gallo; grandchildren: Emily (Eric), Julie (Chase), Josh, Ben, Chris, Nicole, Mikey; great-grandchildren: Grayson, Elliot, Cooper, Natalie; many nieces, nephews and friends.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents: John and Mary Barlas; and siblings: John, Mary, Ann.

Paul was born and raised in Gary, Indiana. Graduated from Froebel High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force. After honorable discharge, Paul worked for and retired from US Steel after 45 years of service. During retirement he enjoyed many hobbies including playing golf, wood working and tinkering with cars.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, July 22, 2022 DIRECTLY at St. Francis Xavier Church, 2447 Putnam St., Lake Station, IN 46405 from 10:00 A.M. until the Mass of Catholic Burial at 11:00 A.M.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in to the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Visit Paul's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500