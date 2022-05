MERRILLVILLE/HOBART - Paul R. Bowman, age 62 of Merrillville/Hobart Passed away on April 27,2022.

Paul is survived by his daughters: Hannah Bowman and McKenzie Bowman; and many other family; and friends.

Visitation for Paul will be Wednesday, May 4, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Calumet Park Funeral Chapel, 7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the charity of your choosing in memory of Paul R. Bowman. For further information please call 219-736-5840.