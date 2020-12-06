Paul R. Burns

Per Paul's wishes, services will be held privately through KUIPER FUNERAL HOME. Entombment will take place at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Crown Point, IN. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions be made to the Share Foundation – P.O. Box 400 Rolling Prairie, IN 46371 or to American Coalition for Autistic Children – 4621 Outer Loop #330 Louisville, KY 40219 as well as to the family.The family wishes to thank Nona Vanzo for her loving and caring support for Paul for the last two years.Paul will be dearly missed by his loving family and all that were able to know him.Fond memories or words of comfort may be shared on Paul's special page at www.KuiperFH.com.