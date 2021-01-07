CROWN POINT, IN - Paul R. Diamond, age 66, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021.
Paul is survived by his daughters: Caroline (Justin) Kimmel and Lexi (Josh) Hedl; sisters: Elaine (Gary) Hayes and Angela (Gus) Koutsis; niece, Kristin (Tim) Beavers.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia; daughter, Amanda; parents: George and Christine Diamond; and nephew, Daniel Koutsis.
Paul worked at Prudential for 20 years and at Western Southern Life for 13 years. He was an Indiana University Alumni and member of Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Paul was an avid sports fan, especially the Cubs and the Hawks. He was very passionate about I.U. football, basketball, baseball and anything Big 10. His favorite activities were attending games with his family and friends, tailgating and vacationing. Paul also loved receiving the weather reports from his nephews, Robert and Andrew Beavers. A true family man, a friend to so many, a wonderful dad, brother, and Uncle Sonny.
Arrangements entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. Funeral Services will be Private for the family with interment at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Paul's name to The CDC Foundation https://give.cdcfoundation.org/give/195963/#!/donation/checkout (with a cc to Caroline.diamond88@gmail.com).