Paul R. Diamond

Paul worked at Prudential for 20 years and at Western Southern Life for 13 years. He was an Indiana University Alumni and member of Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Paul was an avid sports fan, especially the Cubs and the Hawks. He was very passionate about I.U. football, basketball, baseball and anything Big 10. His favorite activities were attending games with his family and friends, tailgating and vacationing. Paul also loved receiving the weather reports from his nephews, Robert and Andrew Beavers. A true family man, a friend to so many, a wonderful dad, brother, and Uncle Sonny.