Paul R. Hedrick

Paul R. Hedrick

Sept. 26, 1935 - Dec. 8, 2020

GARY, IN - Paul R. Hedrick, 85, of Gary, IN, passed away December 8, 2020. He was born September 26, 1935 to Andrew and Helen Hedrick in Flat Rock, IL, who preceded him in death.

Paul retired from LaSalle Steel after 30 plus years. He was an avid fisherman and spent many years on Kentucky Lake.

A celebration of life will be held March 6, 2021 at 12:30 p.m.

Join us as we celebrate this wonderful man.

RSVP for location: Pauline 219-781-7267

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com

