Paul R. Pumroy

Paul R. Pumroy

Paul R. Pumroy

Feb. 6, 1952 - Nov. 8, 2021

KOUTS, IN - Paul R. Pumroy 69, of Kouts, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021. He was born February 6, 1952 in Valparaiso to Charles Edward and Thelma Joyce (Bruder) Pumroy who have preceded him in death.

On August 1, 1981 he married Paula Lynne Gesse who survives. Paul is also survived by his son Christopher (Allison) Pumroy of Kouts; his grandchildren: Bria and Everett; and his sister Myra Pumroy of Valparaiso.

Paul worked for many car dealerships in the area for over 45 years. As per Paul's request there will be no services or visitation. To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com.

