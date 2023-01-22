April 25, 1938 - Jan. 19, 2023

DECHERD, TN - Paul Ray Garner, age 84, of Decherd, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems.

He was born in Montgomery, AL, on April 25, 1938, to the late Claude Thomas and Gladys Idella (Higginbothom) Garner. Paul was an owner and operator of a trucking business in Indiana and retired to Tennessee where he became a volunteer marshal at Bear Trace. An avid sportsman, in his younger years he enjoyed playing baseball, golf, fishing, and duck hunting. He also enjoyed camping with family and riding his side by side in the mountains with his friends.

A devoted husband, father, and grandpa, Paul will be remembered for his outgoing and friendly personality ... he never met a stranger. He was a dedicated member of Broadview Baptist Church where he was a Deacon since 2009, and played guitar for services.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers: Thomas Garner, G.W. Garner, and J.W. Garner; and grandson, Michael Garner. Paul is survived by his loving wife of sixty-five years, whom he married in September of 1957, Karen Garner of Decherd; children: Paul Eugene (Pauletta) Garner of La Port,IN, Janet (Jeff) Petrunich of Winchester, Charles (Rita) Garner of Hebron, IN, Lisa Garner of Decherd, and James (Missy) Garner of Decherd; grandchildren: Brianne Foster, Jason Fox, Ashley Garner, Kent Garner, J.T. Garner, and Cody Binkley; and great-grandchildren: Chesney, Isaac, Jace, Alexandria, Zaiden, David, Sophia, Lexi, and Dawson.

Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 22, 2023, and from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the Chapel of Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with Pastor Charles Houston officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Gardens. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931) 967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.