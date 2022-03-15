Aug. 10, 1933 - March 10, 2022

AURORA, IL - Paul Rettig, 88, of Aurora passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Rush Copley Medical Center. He was born August 10, 1933 in Crown Point, IN, the son of Albert and Elizabeth (Doffin) Rettig. On July 23, 1960 he married Jean Herlihy in Aurora. Together they raised five children.

Paul was a dedicated and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He worked for over forty years at Barber-Greene in Aurora. He loved being an usher at Holy Angels Catholic Church and he was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters. He gave of his time as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels and enjoyed camping, volleyball and baseball.

He is survived by his wife, Jean Rettig; children: Nancy Rettig, Mary (Julio) Santiago, Mark (Jeana) Rettig, Theresa Rettig, and Michael (Michelle)Rettig; grandchildren: Kris, Jeremy, Megan, Katie, Jordan, Jackson, Ryan, and Kristen; great-grandchild, Paul; sister, Marilyn Rettig; special friend, Shirley; sisters-in-law: Joan, Connie and Marie; and several nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers: Roger and Arnold.

Funeral Mass will be Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. from THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY to Holy Angels Church at 10:00 a.m. Fr. Michael Lavan and Fr. Charles Reichenbacher will co-officiate with interment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at THE DALEIDEN MORTUARY, 220 N. Lake St., Aurora, 630-631-5500. Masks are optional for all those in attendance.

