Paul Richard Tarnow Sr.

July 13, 1940 — Mar. 15, 2021

PORTAGE, IN — Paul Richard Tarnow Sr., passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at the Porter County VNA Hospice Center after a long battle with chronic illness. Paul was born on July 13, 1940, in Wheeler, IN.

Paul was a loving and devoted husband for 62 years to his surviving spouse, Joyce (nee McLemore); father of two, daughter, Deb (Larry) Niepow and son, Paul Jr. (Juanita); grandfather of three, Raymond (Allison), Denver and Nicole; and a great-papa of two, Natalie and Katie.

In his spare time, he enjoyed being outdoors doing yard work and gardening alongside of his wife and adored spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Paul was retiree from ISC Construction and preceded in death by his parents, Howard "Butch" and Pauline Tarnow. Paul was a sibling to several brothers and sisters and a friend to absolutely anyone he met.

To honor Paul, the family has opted to host a celebration of life in lieu of a funeral service. You may contact the family for more details. EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com