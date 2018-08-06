GRIFFITH, IN - Paul Robert Johnson, age 69, of Griffith, IN passed away Thursday, August 2, 2018. He is survived by his three children: Robert (Shelly) Johnson, Victoria Johnson and Erin (Tom) Porter; three grandchildren: Paul (Megan) Johnson, Travis (Kristen) Weber and Autumn Johnson; great granddaughter Elliana Weber; sister Joyce Rodriguez; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Thursday, August 9, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road (two blocks south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN. Please visit: