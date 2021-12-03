Paul Robert Wagner

LOWELL, IN — Paul Robert Wagner of Lowell, Indiana, formerly of Lansing, IL and Roseland, IL, passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the age of 66. Paul is survived by his devoted wife, Linda (nee Diederich) of 47 years.

Paul is the loving father of Michelle Prohaska of Lansing, IL, Melissa (Ozzie) Avila of St. John, IN, and Joseph (Adela) Wagner of Munster, IN. Also surviving are his siblings: Rob (Jan) Wagner of Henderson, NV and Nicolette (Terry) Borys of Crown Point, IN; six wonderful grandchildren: Shawna Prohaska, Addison Jabaay, Nick and Callie Avila, and Penelope and Pearl Wagner; and loving Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Paul was preceded in death by his loving parents: Mary and Robert Wagner; brother: Kenneth Wagner; sisters-in-law: Marlene Lange and Dee Wagner; and niece Rhonda Lange.

Paul was a loving and caring husband, father, and a great Papa. He loved every minute he had with the grandkids. Paul was an electrician by trade, but also loved demolition. In Paul's spare time, he loved making wine, gardening, canning, making sausage, and cooking pigs. His drink of choice was Metaxa on the rocks.