Paul Russell Mantel

DYER, IN - Paul Russell Mantel, 66 of Dyer, passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020.

He is survived by his wife Nancy (Appleman) Mantel; children: Jacob Mantel, Bill Hicks, Robert Lyons, Stephanie (Joe) Arwood, Katie (Mark) Parojcic; sister Valerie Sutton; niece Tracy (Bob) Schatzman and their daughters Alyssa and Gabby Schatzman; nephew James (Hillary) Mantel; sister-in-law Marilyn Ringen.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Lolita Mantel, brother Drew Mantel and son Nicholas Lyons.

Paul was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren: Abigail and Aiden Mantel, Keegan, Kyle and Briana Hicks, Ashley (Joseph) Martinez, Cassidy and Sophia Parojcic. Paul was also proud to be a great-grandfather to Lilyana Martinez.

Paul was born March 22, 1954 and raised in Dyer, IN. He attended St. Joseph grade school in Dyer. He was a graduate of Lake Central High School, class of 1972.

Paul was very proud to be an Operating Engineer Local 150 and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. The Eagles moto is "People Helping People", and that is how Paul lived his life.