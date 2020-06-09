× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Paul S. Turpa, age 78, of Merrillville, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020.

Paul is survived by his wife of 52 years, Catherine (neé Papakosmas) Turpa; daughter, Anna-Marie (Gregory) Kontos; and son, Jon S. (Julie) Turpa; grandchildren: Gregory Paul Kontos, Marianna Kontos and Madeleine Turpa.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents: Spiro and Mary Turpa; and brother, John S. Turpa.

Paul taught school for 43 years in the Gary Community School Corporation. He was a 1960 graduate of Lew Wallace High School and received his Master's Degree in 1964 from Indiana University-Bloomington. Paul was a past member of the Merrillville Plan Commission, the Merrillville Police Commission and the Merrillville Zoning Appeals. He was a retired member of the USA Selective Service Board with 20 years of service. In addition, Paul was Past President and Council Member of Ss. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, where he was a member.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM with a Trisagion Service beginning at 3:00 PM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation at the Funeral Home will be limited, social distancing at six feet and face masks will be required.