Paul Schmigiel

Born to Pauline Kulak and Joe Schmigiel. Attended Henry Clay before graduating from Hammond Technical Vocational High School. Attended Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana where he played football. Served in the United States Army and was stationed in South Korea. Worked at Inland Steel for 34 Years. Married Carolyn Jean Alger in August, 1968. Active in the Portage VFW, FOE, Bonner Center, and American Legion. Lived in Portage, Indiana for 49 years.