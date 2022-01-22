 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paul Schmigiel
June 10, 1935 - Jan. 15, 2022

Born to Pauline Kulak and Joe Schmigiel. Attended Henry Clay before graduating from Hammond Technical Vocational High School. Attended Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana where he played football. Served in the United States Army and was stationed in South Korea. Worked at Inland Steel for 34 Years. Married Carolyn Jean Alger in August, 1968. Active in the Portage VFW, FOE, Bonner Center, and American Legion. Lived in Portage, Indiana for 49 years.

Donations accepted in lieu of flowers to one of the following: K9s for Warriors, NAMI, or Alzheimer's Association.

