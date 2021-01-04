CRESTWOOD, IL - Paul Seliga, age 80 of Crestwood, IL, passed away after a battle with Parkinson's on December 31, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Dorothy Bermingham-Seliga; sister, Anne Oberts; nephew, William Oberts; grandnephew, Nicholas Oberts; stepchildren: Michael (Susan) Bermingham and Cindy (Frank) Gaydos; step-grandsons: Michael and Mathew Bermingham, Nicholas and James Gaydos; step-granddaughters: Brittany and Lindsey Bermingham. He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Mary Seliga, and by his stepson Mark Bermingham.

Paul retired from the Federal Government as a HUD appraiser and served in the United States Air Force. He loved life and loved to be with people. Paul was a member of the Olds Car, Pilgrims Mens, and the Jitterbug Clubs. Paul and his wife Dorothy loved to travel and attending parties with family and friends. He always called everyone on their birthday to sing Happy Birthday to them. Paul was a happy person, a wonderful husband, and he loved his family and friends, and we will miss him dearly.

All services will be private, and a celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Parkinson's Research or to Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Palos Park, IL.

WHITE FUNERAL HOME in Griffith Indiana was entrusted with Paul's services. For information, please call White Funeral Home at (219) 924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com