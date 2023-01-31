July 17, 1962 - Jan. 29, 2023

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Paul Shafchuk, age 60, of Merrillville, IN, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, January 29, 2023.

He was born on July 17, 1962 to Donald and Marilyn Shafchuk. Paul is survived by his loving and devoted parents; devoted brother, David and loving sisters: Lynn (Dave) Hirjak and Sue (Lou) Colon; nieces and nephews: Beth, Matt and Nick Hirjak, Austin Smith, Lesa, Trea, Danny and Kevin Colon; five great nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Paul attended LCARC (Arc Bridges) and was a graduate of Northwest Indiana Special Education Co-Op. He had many favorite things but mostly enjoyed watching PBS kids shows, Mountain Dew, Culvers and Dairy Dip in Portage. The family would like to give a special thanks to his caregivers at Respite and the staff at Southern Care Hospice. Paul will be forever remembered and missed greatly.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. directly at Holy Martyrs Catholic Church, 801 W. 73rd Avenue, Merrillville, IN. Rev. Ted Mauch and Deacon Rob Litavecz officiating. Interment at Calvary Cemetery, Portage, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com