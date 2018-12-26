PORTAGE, IN - Paul Snyder, 61,of Portage, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, December 18, 2018. He is survived by his fiancé, Brenda Mitchell, Children: James Snyder, Christy Roatcap, Dan Harrison, Jared Snyder, David Mitchell and Justin Harrison; ten grandchildren, many nieces and nephews; siblings: Dave Snyder, Lorree Corbat, Laura Keller and Dan Snyder. Preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Donna Snyder; brother, James Snyder and sister, Neva O'Connor.
Paul was a member of the American Legion #223, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #3760.
A memorial service in his honor will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, December 29, 2018. Edmonds & Evans Funeral Home, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN.
CROWN CREMATION SERVICES in charge of arrangements.