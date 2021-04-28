VALPARAISO, IN — Paul T. Wilson, 70, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 25, 2021. He was born November 3, 1950, to John and Betty (Williams) Wilson, graduated from Portage High School in 1968, and received a B.S. in education from Indiana University in 1972. Paul taught science in the Duneland Schools for 38 years at Westchester Middle School and Chesterton Middle School. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, the Chicago Cubs, I.U. basketball and studying the Bible. As a member of the Portage Christadelphian faith, he played an active role teaching and encouraging its members. Foremost in his life was his devotion to God. He awaits the resurrection, and Christ's return to Earth.