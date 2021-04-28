Paul T. Wilson
Nov. 3, 1950 — April 25, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Paul T. Wilson, 70, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 25, 2021. He was born November 3, 1950, to John and Betty (Williams) Wilson, graduated from Portage High School in 1968, and received a B.S. in education from Indiana University in 1972. Paul taught science in the Duneland Schools for 38 years at Westchester Middle School and Chesterton Middle School. Paul enjoyed spending time with his family, golfing, the Chicago Cubs, I.U. basketball and studying the Bible. As a member of the Portage Christadelphian faith, he played an active role teaching and encouraging its members. Foremost in his life was his devotion to God. He awaits the resurrection, and Christ's return to Earth.
On April 2, 1977, he married Mary Higham, who survives along with their children, Ann Riegle (Aaron), of Valparaiso, Sarah Wilhoit (Jeremy), of Berkley, MI, and Megan Cooper (Mark), of Kent, OH; grandchildren: Caroline, Colin and Caleb Reigle, Tommy and Abby Wilhoit and Leah and Teddy Cooper; sisters, Nancy Smenyak (Dave) and Carole Mumaw (Alan); sister-in-law, Cheryl Wilson; and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, Robert Wilson. Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He was a very kind and thoughtful man who people were attracted to.
A memorial service will be held Friday, April 30, at Portage Christadelphian Church beginning at 10:30 AM with burial to follow at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Agape in Action – U.S., P.O. Box 146, Three Rivers, CA 93271; the Duneland Education Foundation, 411 S. 5th St., Suite 1, Chesterton, IN 46304;, or Portage Christadelphian Church, 6605 Portage Ave., Portage, IN 46368.