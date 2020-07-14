CROWN POINT, IN - Paul V. Hein, age 77 of Crown Point, passed away July 12, 2020. He was a graduate of Merrillville, H.S. class of '61 and served in the Marines. Paul was a truck driver for over 40 years where he loved to view the countryside. He was a member of the Lake County Bridle and Saddle Club for nearly 50 years. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. Paul will be greatly missed. Paul was preceded in death by his wife Nancy; brother Michael.