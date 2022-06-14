 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paul W. Hoffman

Paul W. Hoffman

EPSON MFP image

HIGHLAND - Paul W. Hoffman, age 71 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. He is survived by stepsons: Jason and Doug Kunow; step-grandson, Troy; children: Lisa (Ben) Trimble, Chris (Tracy) Hoffman, and Paul Hoffman,Jr.; grandchildren: Katy and Bradley Trimble; sister, Barbara Arrivi; sister-in-law, Susan Sanders-Contri; seven nieces and nephews; and cousin, Norman (Ellen) Hartlieb.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara Danko Kunow Hoffman.

A Memorial service will be held at the Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, 2828 Highway Avenue, Highland, Indiana 46322, on Friday June 17, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Paul lived life "His way"! A carefree soul, with love for his car hobbies since childhood. He enjoyed watching NASCAR races every weekend, playing poker with his buddies, and loved driving his Corvette, with Barbara and dog, Grover.

Paul was an avid sport's fan, and his #1 team was the Cincinnati Reds. He was loved by so many, especially lifelong "Frog Hollow Neighborhood" friends: Alan Ross, the late Keith Lane, and Mike Oakley.

"Yes, Paul we will miss you, but you will always be in our hearts!" "Godspeed bro!" Love you!

www.fagenmiller.com

