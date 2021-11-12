Paul W. Pearson

Nov. 15, 1942 — Nov. 9, 2021

WESTVILLE, IN — Paul W. Pearson, 78 of Westville, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at home. He was born November 15, 1942 in Harvey, IL to Bert and Elizabeth (Repka) Pearson. On January 29, 2021 he married Katherine (Wenzel) who survives.

Paul is survived by his son Gregory (Michelle) Pearson of Westville; five step-grandchildren: Clara Keegan, Millie and Hunter Childress and Jayden Fuller; step-children: Kristy (Derek) Childress of Houston, Texas and Timothy Fuller of Westville; three brothers: Bert (Susie) Pearson, Richard Pearson and Ernie Pearson all of Valparaiso. He was preceded in death by his daughter Pamela and his first wife Sharry Pearson.

Paul was a social worker at the Westville Correctional Center for 40 years.

Funeral services will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at NEWHARD FUNERAL HOME, 58 W. Walnut St. in Westville. Fr. David Pearson will officiate. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery in Valparaiso. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11:00 AM until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Independent Cat Society, 4061 S. County Line Road, Westville, IN 46391 or the Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter, 1100 W. 42nd St., Suite 215, Indianapolis, IN 46208. www.newhardfuneralhome.com