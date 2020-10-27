Paul William "Bill" "Willie" Hall

WANATAH, IN - Paul William Hall "Bill" "Willie", 83, of Wanatah formerly of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. He was born August 1, 1937 in Medaryville, IN to George & Sarah (Corn) Hall and attended Washington Township High School. Bill began his career with the Indiana State Highway Department, but by 1962 was able to hire on with the Valparaiso Fire Department. His career as a Union Firefighter spanned 40 years until his retirement in 2002. Known as Willie at the fire station, he embraced the fraternity of firefighters and witnessed some of Valparaiso's iconic blazes in town and tectonic changes within the department. His ageless competition playing park league softball into his 80th year is legendary. In retirement his hikes around town became his trademark, becoming known as "Walkin" Willie by the locals.