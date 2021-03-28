Paula B. "Bookwoman" Ramos

FORMERLY OF HEBRON/CROWN POINT, IN - On Sunday, March 7, 2021, Paula B. Ramos a.k.a. "Bookwoman", passed away at the age of 71. Paula was born on May 28, 1949 in Gary, IN to William and Silviah Sindlinger. Paula graduated from East Chicago Roosevelt High School. She went on to reside in Hebron, IN where she began her career as "Bookwoman".

"Bookwoman" began as a hobby for Paula, and rapidly turned into a lucrative way to teach children the joy of reading. Eventually leading to her dream job at the Field Museum in Chicago, IL. Paula retired from the Field Museum in 2006. She had a passion for sailing on Lake Michigan. In the on season she lived on a 65ft. racing sailboat in Chicago's Burnham Harbor named "Geronimo". Paula's favorite sailing adventure was the race from Chicago to Mackinac Island, Michigan. She loved to quilt and was a gifted piano player. She so loved to sit and tickle the ivories, and everyone loved to listen to her play anything from Barry Manilow to Beethoven. Paula had a hearty laugh, and was known for her generosity, kindness and inspiring spirit. Paula's favorite saying was "Forgive your enemies but remember their names."