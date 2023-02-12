SCHERERVILLE - Paula Carlisle, age 86, of Schererville, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023.

Paula is the loving wife to the late Clayton Carlisle; two sons: Paul (Rebecca) Carlisle and Craig (Sonya) Carlisle; one daughter, Jennie Carlisle; sister: Sara Dew; two grandchildren: Julie (Christian) Streu and Brian Carlisle; great-grandson, Ryan Streu.

She obtained her Bachelor's of Education at Indiana University and her Master's of Education at Purdue Northwest. Paula retired as a longtime schoolteacher with the Hammond Public School District.

She will be laid to rest next to her husband at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial services will be held at a later date.