Sep. 25, 1939 - Jan. 25, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - Paula J. Woodville, 82, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully at 2:22 a.m., Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Golden Living Center, Valparaiso.

She was born September 25, 1939, in Valparaiso, Indiana, to James C. and Viola (Pierce) Krebs.

Paula worked as a clerk for U.S. Steel for over 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, feeding birds and hummingbirds, collecting beach glass, and traveling to Florida to see the Everglades.

On January 11, 2001, in Valparaiso, Indiana, she married George T. Woodville, who survives.

Also surviving are her son, Charles (Tammy) Carstensen of Manteca, CA; one grandchild, Saige Carstersen of Manteca, CA; and one niece, Pat (Steve) Bezdek of Michigan.

Preceding in death were her parents; two brothers: Charles Krebs and George Pierce; sister-in-law and friend, Cathy Krebs; and sister-in-law, Marga Pierce.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Graceland Cemetery Chapel, 1505 E. Morthland Dr., Valparaiso, with Rev. Bill Moxey officiating.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until time of service. Entombment will follow the service at the cemetery. SUNSET FUNERAL HOME is caring for the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to The Salvation Army of Porter County, 799 Capitol Rd., Valparaiso, Indiana 46385 in memory of Paula J. Woodville.