HIGHLAND, IN — Paula M. Leech (nee O'Connor), 77, of Highland, and formerly Hobart, passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020.

She was raised in New Chicago and was a graduate of River Forest High School. Paula retired from NIPSCO and also served as a substitute teacher. She was a member of the Parents Without Partners and the Red Hat Society. Paula loved driving to the beach, eating lake perch and watching "True Grit." Although not maternal grandmother, she was Grandma Paula to all the children.

She is survived by her loving son, Pete Leech; great grandson, Xavier Leech; and his mother, Vanessa Baker (Reynoso). Paula was preceded in death by her two daughters, Carolyn Leech and Laurie (Jones) Leech; sister, Carol Eller; and Michael O'Connor.

Visitation for Paula will be Tuesday, December 29, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service at 1:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, BRADY CHAPEL, 3781 Central Ave, Lake Station with the Rev. David Kime officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.