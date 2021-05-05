Paula Marie (nee Cortez) Malczewski

Feb. 7, 1955 — May 1, 2021

CROWN POINT, IN — Paula Marie (nee Cortez) Malczewski, 66, passed away on May 1, 2021, at her residence in Crown Point, IN, surrounded by her family following a long battle with gallbladder cancer.

Paula was born on February 7, 1955, to the late Virginia and Fernando Cortez in Chicago, IL. Paula grew up in Rogers Park, she graduated from Sullivan High School, received a nursing degree from Michael Reese Hospital and met the love of her life, Michael, at Loyola University Med Center.

Paula enjoyed music, art, theater and was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears. Paula loved traveling to Naples, FL, every year during the winter to enjoy the warm weather. She especially loved spending time tending to her plants in her gardens and greenhouse. She was an active supporter of the Chicago Botanic Gardens and Naples Botanical Gardens.

Paula leaves behind her beloved husband of 33 years, Dr. Michael Craig Malczewski; daughters, Samantha Tobias, Mallory (Rudy) Malczewski Garza and Jessica Malczewski; sisters, Renee (David Wilts) Cortez and Lynette (Lewis Schiff) Cortez. She will be missed immensely and loved eternally.

Visitation will take place on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com.