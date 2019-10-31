IN LOVING MEMORY OF PAULA MORENO, OUR BELOVED MOTHER, ON HER 30TH YEAR IN HEAVEN
We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought of you yesterday and the day before that too. We think of you in silence and often speak your name. All we have are memories and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake with which we'll never part. God has you in His keeping, we have your in our hearts.
Your Loving Family.