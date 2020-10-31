 Skip to main content
IN LOVING MEMORY OF PAULA MORENO, OUR BELOVED MOTHER -

ON HER 31ST YEAR IN HEAVEN.

Thirty-one years have come and gone, but it still seems like yesterday you left us to go Home to be with our Heavenly Father, GOD. A day doesn't go by when we still remember all the wonderful things you did for us without thinking of yourself. Until we all meet again, continue to rest in peace, our beautiful Mother. The Moreno Family.

