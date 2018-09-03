HAMMOND, IN - Paula E. Huffman (nee Ullrich) age 53, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. She is survived by her four children, Jeremy (Michelle) Huffman, Scott (Megan) Huffman, Brittany (Shaun Harris) Huffman, and Lance Corporal Nick (Kristen Gaw) York, USMC; six grandchildren, Deanna, Robert, Ryker, James, Cameron, and Samiyah; two brothers, Lloyd Burch, and Mike (Mary) Ullrich; two sisters, Karen (Tom) Waugaman, and Laura (Dan) Malacina; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husband Dean Huffman; brother, Steve Burch; and parents, William and Rachel Ullrich.
Visitation on Tuesday, September 4, 2018, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, 4404 Cameron Avenue, Hammond (5 blocks W. of Calumet, 1 block N. of Gostlin). Cremation to follow.
Paula lived her life to the fullest, and will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. We admire the life of our mom, and we can only hope that we can have as strong of a finish to our life as she did.