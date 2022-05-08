Paula S. Gruska

Paula proudly retired from the United States Post Office after 35+ years. Paula adored spending time with her family and lifelong USPS friends. She dedicated her life to caring for her parents and later older sister, Phyllis. Paula's generosity and love was shown daily to everyone she cared about. Whether it was by regular phone calls to check in, a quick visit to drop off a small gift, driving you to an appointment, baking you her infamous rum cake, just anything to help. She was a fierce defender of her family and everyone she loved. Paula was also an avid Chicago sports fan, especially the White Sox.