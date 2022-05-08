 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Paula S. Gruska

Nov. 19, 1954 - March 15, 2022

GARY, IN - Paula S. Gruska, age 67, of Gary passed away Tuesday, March 15, 2022. She was born on November 19, 1954 in Gary, IN, to the late Frank and Pauline Gruska.

Paula proudly retired from the United States Post Office after 35+ years. Paula adored spending time with her family and lifelong USPS friends. She dedicated her life to caring for her parents and later older sister, Phyllis. Paula's generosity and love was shown daily to everyone she cared about. Whether it was by regular phone calls to check in, a quick visit to drop off a small gift, driving you to an appointment, baking you her infamous rum cake, just anything to help. She was a fierce defender of her family and everyone she loved. Paula was also an avid Chicago sports fan, especially the White Sox.

Paula is survived by her loving nephews and nieces: Paul (Jack), William (Theresa), Richard, David, (Samantha); great-nephews and nieces: April, Rob, Samantha, Morgan, Aidan, Grayson; and brother Frank (Phyllis), niece and nephew: Francine and Phillip.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters: Gladys Vaclavik, Phyllis Gruska; brother-in-law, William Vaclavik; and niece, Cheryl Balash.

Mass dedicated to Paula will take place Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 525 N. Broad Street, Griffith. BURNS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Crown Point entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com.

