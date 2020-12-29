HAMMOND, IN - Paulette E. Redenbaugh (nee Goerg) age 73, of Hammond, IN, passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Ronald; son, Jeff; grandson, Andrew Hemphill; sisters: Kathy and Carol; nieces and nephews; and precious pet, Cali. Preceded by parents, Arthur and Dorothy Goerg; daughter, Jennifer (still living, Charles Hemphill III); and three brothers and three sisters. Paulette was a member of St. John Bosco Choir and worked at Burger Kings in the area.

A visitation will be held at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 directly at St. John Bosco Catholic Church, 7113 Columbia Ave, Hammond, IN 46324 with Rev. Stanley Dominick officiating. Paulette will lie-in-state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service. Services conclude at the church. In accordance with Indiana guidelines, please wear a face mask and social distance. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John Bosco Church or your charity of choice would be appreciated. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com