Nov. 9, 1957 - Feb. 3, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Paulette Klawitter (nee Giorgio), 63, of Valparaiso, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. She was born on November 9, 1957 and raised in East Chicago and Hammond, IN.

The daughter of Catherine and Eugene F. Giorgio, Paulette graduated from Bishop Noll Institute in 1975 and went on to attend IUPUI in Indianapolis where she became a registered X-ray Technician upon graduation. She and her husband, Ken, were married in April of 1986, and lived in San Diego where she worked with a Bone & Joint Physicians Group. They moved to Valparaiso to be closer to family and in 1991, leaving the workforce to raise two children, Benjamin, and Cayla.

She was hired as a teacher's aide at St. Paul Catholic School for 13 years, retiring in March of 2020. She also worked as needed with the Center Township Trustees Office.Coming from a very close Italian family, Paulette cherished the time spent with them, especially when playing cards and board games. Family reunions were her treasure. She was an avid reader, loved cooking and trying newfound recipes. At Christmas she would display her everything snowman collection. Paulette loved baseball and was an avid Sox fan.