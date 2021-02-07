Nov. 9, 1957 - Feb. 3, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Paulette Klawitter (nee Giorgio), 63, of Valparaiso, passed away on Wednesday, February 3, 2021. She was born on November 9, 1957 and raised in East Chicago and Hammond, IN.
The daughter of Catherine and Eugene F. Giorgio, Paulette graduated from Bishop Noll Institute in 1975 and went on to attend IUPUI in Indianapolis where she became a registered X-ray Technician upon graduation. She and her husband, Ken, were married in April of 1986, and lived in San Diego where she worked with a Bone & Joint Physicians Group. They moved to Valparaiso to be closer to family and in 1991, leaving the workforce to raise two children, Benjamin, and Cayla.
She was hired as a teacher's aide at St. Paul Catholic School for 13 years, retiring in March of 2020. She also worked as needed with the Center Township Trustees Office.Coming from a very close Italian family, Paulette cherished the time spent with them, especially when playing cards and board games. Family reunions were her treasure. She was an avid reader, loved cooking and trying newfound recipes. At Christmas she would display her everything snowman collection. Paulette loved baseball and was an avid Sox fan.
She was active in St Paul Church as a Spiritual Director for Christ Renews His Parish ministry as well as other ministries. Her love of Jesus Christ was evident in her witnesses during retreats that touched many women. Her real love was helping the students at St. Paul School, that extended to tutoring those in need. She loved and adored them, and they loved Mrs. "K". Her warm and contagious smile, her fun sense of humor and her gentile personality made it easy for her to talk to students, parents, and her many friends alike. Above all, her faith and love of God was always on full display. She will truly be missed.
She is survived by her husband, Deacon Kenneth Klawitter; son, Benjamin Klawitter; and daughter Cayla (Joshua) O'Dell; brothers: Eugene (Helen) Giorgio and Tony (Pat) Giorgio; mother-in-law Carole (late Donald) Klawitter; two sisters-in-law: Kathleen and Kim Klawitter. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces/nephews, cousins and too many friends to mention.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Catherine and Eugene F. Giorgio; and her sisters: Virginia, Rosanne and JoEllen.
Eternal rest grant unto Paulette O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon her. May she rest in peace. Amen.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM, followed by the Funeral Mass on February 9, 2021 at 10:00 AM, both at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN. Rev. Douglas Mayer officiating. Burial at St. Paul Catholic Cemetery. Masks and Social distancing will be required. Livestream Mass available on the St. Paul Catholic Church, Valparaiso website.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St Paul School Endowment Fund.
Funeral arrangements made by DYKES FUNERAL HOME, (219) 462-3125.