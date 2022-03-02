CALUMET TOWNSHIP, IN - Pauline A. Colias, age 87, of Calumet Township, peacefully passed away on Thursday, February, 24, 2022.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents: Steve and Mary Kepros of Cedar Rapids, IA; husband, George Colias; and infant daughter, Ann Colias.

She is survived by her two daughters: Emily Phelps of Calumet Township, and Stephanie (Larry) Cook of St. Louis, MO. Pauline had four grandsons whom she adored: Kyle Phelps, Jonathon Phelps, Tyler Cook, and Nate Cook. Pauline was an amazing mother and grandmother to her family.

Pauline led a life of giving and generosity towards others, she never knew a stranger. She was actively involved in the family business, Peoples, Inc. for many years. Her later years she spent as a caregiver; where she was dedicated, showing great compassion and love. Pauline was the best cook and loved preparing Greek dishes, enough for everyone!

She will be missed by many and her presence/memories will remain in the hearts of all those she touched.

The family has chosen a private service to honor Pauline's memory.

KUIPER FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with her care.

Pauline's wishes are to have her remains placed by Lake Michigan as she and her family have spent many Summers together there, mainly around St. Joe, MI.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KuiperFH.com for the Colias family.