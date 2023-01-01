CROWN POINT, IN - Pauline Andrade, age 94, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of South Chicago Heights, IL, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 28, 2022.

Loving wife of the late John A. Andrade. Devoted mother of: Vincent (Sharon) Andrade, David (Marie) Andrade, Richard (Joan) Andrade, Susan (Edward) Bakowski, and the late Robert Andrade. Cherished grandma of nine; great-grandma of 16; great-great-grandma of eight. Kind aunt and great-aunt of many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Jose and Soledad Andrade, five brothers and one sister.

Pauline was an avid crocheter and loved to travel, she was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Visitation Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the prayer service at 11:00 a.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt.30/Pleasant Springs Ln.), Dyer, IN, to St. Liborius Catholic Church, 71 W. 35th St., Steger, IL for a 12:00 p.m. Funeral Mass, with Rev. David Krolczyk officiating. Interment Assumption Cemetery – Glenwood, IL.

