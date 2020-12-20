Sept. 2, 1916 - Dec. 11, 2020

WHITING/MUNSTER, IN - Pauline Augustian (nee Gauder) 104 of Munster, formerly of Whiting, passed away peacefully in her sleep on the morning of Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Hartsfield Village Care Center. She was the beloved wife of the late Wenzel F. Augustian who passed away July 12, 2003. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great, great nieces and nephews and many cherished friends and caregivers. She was also preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary (Kricko) Gauder; brothers, Joseph (Mildred) Gauder, John (Marlin) Gauder; sisters, Marie (Gordon) Foster, Amelia (Michael) Benko, Suzanne (Robert) Bailey, Beth (Alden) Kunnemann and Ruth (James) Staton.

Due to the current health situation, private graveside services were held at Concordia Cemetery, Hammond with the Rev. Daniel Murray of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whiting, officiating. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Pauline was born on September 2, 1916 in East Chicago, Indiana. She was a lifelong resident of the Calumet Region and was a graduate of East Chicago Roosevelt High School, Class of 1934. She was a devoted member of the St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Whiting. Pauline was known for her many interests and passions including her church, family and friend, baking, knitting, crocheting, traveling and golf. Devoted to her family, Pauline will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Paul Evangelical Church, 1801 Atchison Ave., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400