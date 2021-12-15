Pauline Bielak (nee Hyde)

Aug. 15, 1938 — Dec. 12, 2021

MERRILLVILLE, IN — Pauline Bielak (nee Hyde), age 83, of Merrillville, IN, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Pauline is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert "Bob" Bielak; five daughters: Nancy (Andrew) Nelson, Cathy (Ronald) Jordan, Lisa (Robert) Shaw, Tracy (Richard) Eleczko and Melanie Bielak; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda (Marco) Vranic.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ethel Hyde.

Pauline was a faithful member of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church and was the church secretary for 10 years. She was involved with all the various functions, activities, fish frys, carnivals, and funeral luncheons. Pauline was also a dedicated volunteer at Meals on Wheels for 41 years and was responsible for their 6,000,000th meal served.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, December 17, 2021 at GEISEN-PRUZIN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.