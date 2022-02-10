Pauline Dmitruck was born on July 15, 1921 in Argo, Illinois and was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community. She was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1940 and of the Winifred Academy of Hair and Beauty Culture. A licensed beautician in the State of Indiana, she was an employee of Rudolph's House of Beauty and Diann's Hair Affair, making Whiting's women beautiful until she was 90. She had amassed over 7,000 volunteer hours with the St. Margaret Hospital Auxiliary, was a volunteer at the Hammond Public Library, was a member of the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society (past treasurer) and the American Legion, Whiting Post 80 Women's Auxiliary. Pauline loved and promoted the arts. A patron of the Marian Theatre Guild, she could be found in the front row at Whiting's "Summer with the Symphony" concerts and was a member of the LaCare Art League. A very talented artist and painter, she enjoyed sending out her own designed Christmas Cards. Pauline took great pride in always looking her best and loved social interaction with people of all ages. Her smile and warm personality will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A special thank you to the staff at the Hammond Whiting Care Center for taking such good care of Pauline during her stay there and to the residents for always making her feel welcome and loved. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society, 1610-119th St., Whiting, IN 46394, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.