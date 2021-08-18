Pauline (Govert) Schutz (copy)

Pauline (Govert) Schutz
Jan. 8, 1944 — Aug. 13, 2021
SCHERERVILLE, IN — Pauline Claire Schutz passed away peacefully at home on August 13, 2021 amongst family at the age of 77. Born at home in Schererville on January 8, 1944 to Alfred and Isabelle (Britton) Govert, she is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ron; children: Mike (Charlene Love) Schutz of Schererville, IN, Kathy (Jim) Foster of Munster, IN, Kevin (Nancy) Schutz of Mesa, AZ, Tim (Katie) Schutz of Dyer, IN, and Greg Schutz of Jacksonville, FL; together with seventeen grandchildren. Also survived by sisters: Mary (late Jack) Coffman and Kathy (Jim) Dinges; and brother Phil (Jeanne) Govert and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Alfred and Isabelle Govert; and brothers: Dick, Jim, Ken, Joe and Fred.
Pauline was a lifelong resident of Schererville whose first job after graduating from Dyer Central High School in 1962 was at Chicago Title & Trust in downtown Chicago. After an almost 20 year hiatus to raise her five children and complete two years of college, at Calumet College of St. Joseph; she returned to the workforce with Naylor Pipe Company in South Chicago, initially as a secretary and ultimately as payroll clerk, where she worked for 22 years before retiring in 2006.
Pauline loved to tend to her flowers, work crossword puzzles and attend all types of sporting events to watch her children and grandchildren play, at levels from pre-school through college. Always a Cubs and Bears fan, although a fair weather one, she also loved college basketball and volleyball.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME at 8580 Wicker Ave. in St. John, IN and on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Michael's Church, 1 E. Wilhelm St., Schererville, IN; followed by inurnment at St. Michael's cemetery columbarium. www.fagenmiller.com