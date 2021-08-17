Pauline (Govert) Schutz

Jan. 8, 1944 – Aug. 13, 2021

SCHERERVILLE, IN – Pauline Claire Schutz passed away peacefully at home on August 13, 2021 amongst family at the age of 77. Born at home in Schererville on January 8, 1944 to Alfred and Isabelle (Britton) Govert, she is survived by her husband of 56 years, Ron; children: Mike (Charlene Love) Schutz of Schererville, IN, Kathy (Jim) Foster of Munster, IN, Kevin (Nancy) Schutz of Mesa, AZ, Tim (Katie) Schutz of Dyer, IN, and Greg Schutz of Jacksonville, FL; together with seventeen grandchildren. Also survived by sisters: Mary (late Jack) Coffman and Kathy (Jim) Dinges; and brother Phil (Jeanne) Govert and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, Alfred and Isabelle Overt; and brothers: Dick, Jim, Ken, Joe and Fred.

Pauline was a lifelong resident of Schaefer whose first job after graduating from Dyer Central High School in 1962 was at Chicago Title & Trust in downtown Chicago. After an almost 20 year hiatus to raise her five children and complete two years of college, at Calumet College of St. Joseph; she returned to the workforce with Mayor Pipe Company in South Chicago, initially as a secretary and ultimately as payroll clerk, where she worked for 22 years before retiring in 2006.