July 14, 1944 - Oct. 10, 2022

Pauline J. Black (nee Seegers), age 78, of Avon, IN, passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022.

Pauline is survived by her husband, Gene Black; her children: Eugene "Buster" Black, Dean (Billie) Black, Corri (Tony) Carden; grandchildren: Eugene "Beau", Tyler (Sarah) and Ryley Black, Jake (Grace) and Scott Black, Josie and Teddy Carden; and brother, Keith (Rhonda) Seegers.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents: Norman and Josephine Seegers; and son, Teddy Black.

Pauline previously worked at JCPenney's and P&J Paper People and was a barber for many years. She was very involved with her community through the Humane Society and Creekside Animal Rescue. She loved all animals and enjoyed fostering dogs. Pauline was a devoted member of St. John United Church of Christ. She enjoyed kayaking, gardening, reading, fishing, and baking as she was known for her Christmas Coffee Cakes. Pauline loved rooting for the Green Bay Packers and socializing with friends at her Class of 1962 Reunions throughout the years. She deeply loved her family and friends, and making people smile. Pauline will be dearly missed by all who loved her.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION AND RECEPTION CREMATION CENTRE, in Crown Point, IN. A Memorial Service will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ at 1:00 PM CST with a Celebration of Life to follow on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

Memorial donations may be given in Pauline's name to Creekside Animal Rescue at www.creeksiderescue.org or St. John's United Church of Christ.

