Pauline J. Dawkins Morgan

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Pauline J. Dawkins Morgan, age 82, of East Chicago passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at home. She is survived by six children: Maune Stephanie Morgan, Carla Jamelyn Morgan, Shannon Lilia Morgan Perkins, Lugene Simeon Morgan, Paula Folashade Tal'e Morgan and Cheyenne J'loo Morgan; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; special cousin, Patricia Darden; one aunt, Verda Dawkins and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Private cremation will be held at the family's convenience. A public Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.

Pauline was a dedicated member of Tabernacle Baptist Church.

Hinton & Williams Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Morgan family during their time of loss.

